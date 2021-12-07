Decomposing body found near Carmel Avenue in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said a body was found late Tuesday morning by a man walking in New Port Richey.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, the body was found in the area of Carmel Avenue and was decomposing. The sheriff's office said the body is that of an adult woman and was in a wooded area covered by thick brush.

The sheriff's office said they haven't made an identification of the body and continue to investigate.

The discovery comes as the Pasco County Sheriff's Office continues investigating the disappearance of Kathleen Moore who hasn't been seen since November 29. Moore, from Largo, was last seen in New Port Richey around 1 a.m. near Carmel Ave.

Monday, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Collin Knapp, 30, was arrested and charged in the case surrounding Moore's disappearance. Sheriff Nocco said Moore and Knapp had been in an “on-again, off-again” relationship for about five years.