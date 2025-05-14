Watch Now
All lanes close on US 19 in Spring Hill after multi-car crash

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down all lanes of US 19 in Spring Hill, officials said on Wednesday morning.

The Hernando County Fire and Rescue Department said lanes are shut down in the area of Applegate Drive.

Drivers should expect lengthy delays.

There are no other details available at this time.


