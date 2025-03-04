64-year-old woman injured after car crashed into her mobile home in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A 64-year-old woman was injured after a car crashed into her mobile home in Zephyrhills.

According to Zephyrhills Police (ZPD), the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. at the 37900 block of Wideview Lane on Tuesday.

The driver, identified as Kyle Youngblood, 36, crashed into the mobile home, injuring a woman. Youngblood got out of the car and ran.

He was tracked down by police and arrested ZPD said.

The homeowner was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital, and police said she was stable.

ZPD asks anyone with information on the crash to contact them at 813-78-0500 option 1.