15-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by car in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old bicyclist died early Thursday morning in Hudson after he was hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Thompson Avenue and Kitten Trail, which is near several schools.

The teenager was biking eastbound on Kitten Trail, which troopers said doesn't have lights. The bike also didn't have lights on it, according to FHP.

He was hit by a 31-year-old man from Hudson driving a Dodge Charger, who troopers said tried to avoid the crash but was unable to.

The teenager was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The deadly crash comes less than two weeks before Christmas and just over a week after a 15-year-old in Lakeland was hit and killed by a school bus while he rode a bike.