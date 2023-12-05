Teen dies after getting hit by school bus in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police said a bicyclist was killed after being hit by a Schools of McKeel Academy bus early Tuesday morning.

According to Lakeland PD, officers think the bicyclist, who was 15, was attempting to cross the 3900 block of Pipkin Road when he was hit by the bus.

Lakeland Police, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all worked to save the teen, who was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

The teen who died was a student at the Central Florida Aerospace Academy.

Polk County Schools issued the following statement about the student's death.