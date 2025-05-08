Watch Now
Man fatally shot in Zephyrhills during argument, investigation underway: PCSO

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around the area of Vinson Ave. in Zephyrhills.

Deputies say preliminary information suggests the shooting started from an argument with another man.

According to PCSO, the victim ran away after the shooting but collapsed shortly after. First responders arrived and tried to provide aid, but the man died on scene.

Authorities say this is an isolated incident, “the shooting subject is currently cooperating with law enforcement,” all parties involved are accounted for, and there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any new information will be updated in this article.


