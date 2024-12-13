Watch Now
1 man injured in Pasco County deputy-involved shooting

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said one man was injured during a deputy-involved shooting Friday morning in Pasco County.

A witness told ABC Action News' Robert Boyd that the man appeared to be trying to break into a gun store near the intersection of Little Road and Massachusetts Avenue in Pasco County.

The witness said the man was using a construction sign to try to break into the gun store. Police were called at that point, and the witness said the man stood near the store for a few minutes and then walked off down Little Road to where the shooting happened.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the man "received unknown injuries," and there was no public safety threat, and the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

The lanes between Citizens Drive and Massachusetts Avenue on Little Road will remain closed until further notice.

