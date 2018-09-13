Audio recordings show Largo mom accused of murdering 2-year-old son begged court for custody

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Audio recordings from past court hearings were released on Wednesday in Jordan Belliveau's case.
The audio files were from five court hearings.
Jordan Belliveau's mother, Charisse Stinson, begged the court for custody of her son. The 2-year-old was placed with foster parents after being exposed to drugs, guns and violence, according to documents.
In a court hearing from February 26, 2018, Stinson asked the court to be reunited with her son.
"So how long will this take? Because, like, we're, like, ready. Like, I know, like, seriously, I'm going to cry. It's like we've picked out a daycare. Like, we've done everything," said Stinson during a court hearing.
Stinson's request was denied after concerns she still lived with Jordan's father.
Records indicated the parents had a history of domestic violence and drugs were sold from the home.
"Because, like, I don't know what reports they're talking about, but we haven't had any issues at all. Like, we work together on everything. We visit our son together. I don't see the problem of him not being able to come home to his family," said Stinson during a court hearing.