Water main break causes 10-foot hole in Citrus Park neighborhood

CITRUS PARK, Fla. — Residents in a Citrus Park neighborhood are waking up to a big mess and no water due to a water main break.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says that the water main break caused a hole that is approximately 10 feet in diameter. The depth of the hole is unknown. It appears to take up the sidewalk, a quarter of the street, and into the lawn of one residence.

The hole located in the Logan Gate subdivision of Citrus Park in the 12400 block of Mondragon Drive.

HCSO has explained that the hole is NOT a sinkhole because it was caused by a water main break.

Water has been shut off in the area affecting 12 customers.

HCSO, HCFR, Code Enforcement, TECO, Public works department and officials with the water department are on the scene.

The street has been closed by HCSO as they evaluate.

Workers breaking out the semi-heavy machinery for this water main break on Mondragon Dr in Citrus Park. They just pulled out the hydrant that was swallowed up. #GMTB @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/Zp1FEZ1K7b — Jasmine Styles (@JasmineStylesTV) February 7, 2018

At this time, there are no mandatory evacuations. One household evacuated on their own.

Officials do not believe there is any danger to any homes at this time.

Officials will evaluate the hole since the ground is wet and unstable per code enforcement.