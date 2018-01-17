Tampa hires contractors to help fix water main breaks

"It’s just, you can never prepare for it, it’s a total inconvenience," said Melissa Sparks.



The sound of inconvenience is getting on drivers' nerves on Howard Avenue in Tampa.

"You’re going down one street and you come to a roadblock, and you have to turn back around and then you come across another one on Azeele," said Sparks.



This one is likely due to fluctuating temperatures and it's making Melissa Sparks late.

"Especially if you have an appointment and are trying to get somewhere," said Sparks.



Right now there are more than a dozen water main breaks across Tampa slowing down traffic and shutting down streets.

"We’ve got crews working and we are still working to catch up on those 17-- that’s still more than we like to have out there for sure," said Chuck Weber of the city of Tampa.



Tampa's Utilities Director Chuck Weber says even with tomorrow's cold snap, the problem won't be as bad as the last few weeks. Crews are getting a handle on fixes.

"We have seen a decrease in the number of breaks. We’ve got some contractors working with us now to help stay on top of it," he said.

So I would expect even if we have another cold snap, we should be able to manage the breaks more effectively," said Weber.

"Yeah, they should’ve been prepared for this a little bit better. What’s going on with our tax dollars," Sparks said.

