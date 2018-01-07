Area water main breaks contributed to cold weather

TAMPA - There are four major headaches impacting Bay area roads you need to know.

Road crews are working on broken water mains on some of Tampa's busiest roads, causing street and lane closures until possibly Tuesday. Another repair project is underway in Clearwater.

You can thank the cold weather for the water main breaks, a contractor said.

In Tampa, the intersection of South MacDill Avenue and West Azeele Street is closed while the Tampa Water Department repairs broken water pipes.

Traffic is being detoured at the busy South Tampa intersection due to barricades blocking both streets.

Water pipe repairs continued this weekend. The project is expected to be completed Tuesday then traffic should return to normal.

About two miles away southbound lanes on North Armenia Avenue between Columbus Drive and St. John Street also are closed due to a water main break.

There are lane closures on East Sligh Avenue between North Florida Avenue and the Hillsborough River.

In Clearwater, all lanes are closed on Lakewood Road between Norwood and South Duncan avenues.