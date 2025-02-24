Wu-Tang Clan announces final tour with stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Wu-Tang Clan is hitting the road for the very last time, announcing their final tour on Monday.

The iconic hip-hop group, who released their debut album in 1993, will perform in Tampa during their Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber on June 10 at 8 p.m. They'll be joined by special guest Run the Jewels as they take the stage at Amalie Arena.

"This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music and culture," founder RZA said. "Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we're playing songs we've never played before to our audience, and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen. And to top it off, we've got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side."

Wu-Tang Clan will perform hits and deep cuts alike on the tour. The group also announced a new live EP coming this Monday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m.