Hillsborough County

Wounded veteran gets his first home thanks to the 'Helping a Hero 100 Challenge'

A wounded veteran is in his first home thanks to a non-profit. SSG Ross Cox was on his last tour of duty when he stepped on an IED.
Home for injured veteran
Posted at 7:54 PM, Jun 24, 2024
  • Veteran receives new home with the "Helping a Hero 100 Challenge."
  • SSG Ross Cox was on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2011 when he stepped on an IED. The explosion caused him to lose his left leg and damaged his right arm and leg.
  • The home is fully adapted.
  • To nominate a veteran who was injured in the war, click here.

