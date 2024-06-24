Wounded veteran gets his first home thanks to the 'Helping a Hero 100 Challenge'

- Veteran receives new home with the "Helping a Hero 100 Challenge."
- SSG Ross Cox was on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2011 when he stepped on an IED. The explosion caused him to lose his left leg and damaged his right arm and leg.
- The home is fully adapted.
- To nominate a veteran who was injured in the war, click here.
A new state law going into effect July 1 says an HOA can no longer pass regulations preventing pickup trucks and work trucks from parking in driveways. This may make life easier for thousands of homeowners with take-home trucks, but the I-Team has learned it’s unclear how the law will be applied.
New Florida law prohibiting HOAs from passing parking restrictions could affect millions