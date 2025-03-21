Women's tournament tips off Friday with every team seeking a trip to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Women's NCAA Tournament kicks off Friday with the opening round, but all 64 teams are eyeing the Final Four, which will be held at Amalie Arena.

For the past two years, South Carolina has been undefeated and the overwhelming favorite. This year, however, every team among the top 16 seeds has at least two losses, making the tournament feel completely wide open.

Despite not being undefeated and being the overall number two seed, South Carolina is again a popular pick to cut down the nets here in Tampa. But UCLA, USC, and Texas, the other number-one seeds, will have plenty to say along the way.

And don't sleep on UConn, who is seeking to get back to the top of the mountain for the first time since 2016.

But the action won't be just on the court here in Tampa for the Final Four. Here's a look at some of the events scheduled around the Women's Final Four.

