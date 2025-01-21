Woman dies after crashing into abandoned car on I-275

A woman died after she crashed into an abandoned car on I-275 on Monday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said around 12:49 p.m., the 26-year-old was driving a Kia Sportage south near Waters Avenue when she lost control for unknown reasons. She then entered the outside shoulder and collided with a Dodge Dart that was abandoned on the right shoulder of I-275.
The Dodge was propelled across the highway before it came to a final rest along the inside shoulder, while the SUV was overturned on the outside shoulder.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later passed away from her injuries.
