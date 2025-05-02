1 dead after Plant City gas station dispute leads to shooting

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A man was killed during a dispute at a gas station that escalated into a shooting early Friday morning.

The Plant City Police Department said officers were called to a Speedlane Express on North County Line Road around 2:15 a.m. after reports about the shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot, on the ground near a vehicle. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

During an investigation, police learned that the incident began as a verbal argument inside the gas station, which escalated into a confrontation outside.

Police said the victim approached the shooter while holding a knife, which made the shooter fear for his life. The shooter then fired a single round, which struck the victim.

The shooter cooperated with officers, and based on the investigation, police said they believe the incident falls within the protection of Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.

This is still an ongoing investigation.