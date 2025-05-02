Lumina Youth Choirs celebrates 10 years, prepares for international competition

TAMPA, Fla. — This year, the Lumina Youth Choirs is celebrating their 10th anniversary. They’re not only letting their voices shine right here in Tampa Bay, but across the rest of the world.

From elementary to middle to high school, the Lumina Youth Choirs is made up of 120 Tampa Bay students varying in age and talent. One thing they all have in common is their love for singing.

“The way you get to experience different things with your voices,” said elementary school singer Lily Brown.

“I like having a group of people who understand the more musical side of my life,” said a middle school singer named Soraya.

“It’s about being surrounded by a bunch of people who share the love of music as much as I do and the love of singing,” said high school singer Matthew Monteiro.

Director Deah McRynolds said the Lumina Youth Choirs is always looking to branch out into the community, whether it’s performing at a senior center or a Bucs game.

“We take them out into the world so they can experience different kinds of music, meet different kinds of people, and really use their voices in a way that makes a difference,” said McReynolds.

This summer, 32 students will travel to Denmark to compete against more than 140 choirs during the World European Choir Games.

“I’m hoping we get to learn a lot from them, definitely,” said high school singer Nitya. “It’s going to be people from new countries, especially, so there is going to be that cultural exchange.”

“We’ve been doing well and making these pieces the best that we can possibly be to represent our country to others, and I’m really excited for us to perform,” said high school singer Brianna Carr.

“I’m hoping that we can pick up the techniques and the tips that they use to become better singers and better performers as well,” said high school singer Anita.

Once the winners are determined, choirs will join for one final performance, all in the name of peace and harmony.

“I’m not nervous for the kids because they always rise to the occasion. I’ve yet to take them anywhere where they have just not outshined what I thought was possible for them,” said McReynolds.

However, you don’t have to leave the country or even Tampa to hear these students sing. The Lumina Youth Choirs will hold a Spring Sing community concert on May 3 at Hyde Park United Methodist Church at 6:30 pm.

“There is going to be a party afterward. There might be cake, balloons, because we are really celebrating. The kids have really grown. We made it through COVID, not only surviving, but thriving, and we are looking forward to the next 10 years,” said McReynolds.

The Lumina Youth Choirs is always looking to add new members. If you have a passion for singing, they have a spot for you.

“My favorite part has definitely been all the friends I’ve been able to make,” said Nitya.

“Some of my closest friends have been singing with me in this choir for five or six years now.”

