Winter Haven motorcyclist killed in I-275 crash: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Winter Haven motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 275 on Friday after he crashed into the back of a vehicle, authorities said.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by the 47-year-old man, was traveling northbound on I-275 in the outside lane north of milepost 43 at about 2:40 p.m in Hillsborough County.

At the same time, a Lithia woman, 49, was driving Tesla Model 3 northbound on the I-275 entrance ramp adjacent to the motorcycle.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the motorcyclist drove across the gore at the entrance ramp and collided with the left rear of the Tesla.

After the crash, the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Tesla driver and her 19-year-old female passenger were not injured.