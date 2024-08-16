Westchase mother voices speeding concerns in school zones 1 week into new year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is giving out free “school zone” signs as part of its latest effort to promote safe driving near schools.

It comes as students are wrapping up their first full week of the new school year.

One Westchase mother is already concerned about speeders near her children's school.

“Linebaugh is a 45 miles per hour zone, and people routinely travel 60,” Lauren Frazier said.

Frazier has four kids. Her oldest goes to Westchase Elementary, just across the street from where they live. However, there is no crosswalk at the corner of Bentley Avenue and Linebaugh.

“There is no crosswalk. You have to walk basically a mile to go up to the closest crosswalk and back around,” Frazier said.

She explained that children and people dart across Linebaugh from Bentley Way to get to the school. It's dangerous,, and she is worried someone will get hurt.

I called Hillsborough County about the issue. They sent me the following statement:

"Hillsborough County Public Works is evaluating a crosswalk among other potential safety features on Linebaugh near Westchase Elementary School and will continue to engage the community regarding the project and any recommended alternatives.”

The county also encouraged people to use the marked crosswalk at Montague for now to keep their children safe.

In the meantime, Frazier set out signs to remind people that there are children walking in the area.

“We really have to take a step back and realize we have to prioritize the safety of our kids," she said.

Hillsborough Transportation Organization is giving these signs to parents and community groups in the county. To schedule a free pick-up, contact silval@plancom.org.