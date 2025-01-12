'We want to help as many people as we can': Hundreds show up for free health clinic in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Hundreds of volunteers spent their Saturday morning at Tampa’s Waterworks Park helping hundreds of people who don’t have medical insurance.

“I thank them,” said one woman. “It’s a blessing.”

The non-profit Pioneer Medical Group is behind the event. This is their fifth year, and it’s their biggest community health clinic ever.

“We have a dental van all the way from Ohio. We have a dentist on-site to do extractions, cleanings and anything else,” said And Kashumba with Pioneer Medical Foundation.

“Another good thing, we have mammograms,” she said. “We are trying to do preventive medicine. So, you get your mammogram with follow-up."

The main goal of this annual event is not just one-day help but connecting these patients with resources to make sure their daily needs are also met.

According to the Florida Department of Health, events like this are more vital than most might think, especially in Rural areas. There are over 2 million people living in the state without health insurance. According to the state Manatee, Polk and Hernando counties have the most uninsured residents in the Tampa Bay area.

“I always say it is not how you give, but how much love you put into giving, said Dr. Irfan Ali with Pioneer Medical

Ali is the foundation’s CEO and president. These events are personal for him. He has been in a similar situation.

"People walking in, they have not taken showers or a haircut for years. Making sure that they get showers, they get haircuts, they get new clothing. They walk into a doctor's tent to be seen by a doctor, to a podiatrist, to a pain specialist, and even beyond going to housing and connecting them with the county, insurances. I think that is the difference that we are making," said Ali

They had about 300 people registered, however more than 300 people showed up. That’s what they were hoping for.

“We want to help as many people as we can,” said Dr. Ali.