WATCH: Pilot aborts American Airlines flight in Tampa when tire blows on runway

TAMPA, Fla. — Video above shows an American Airlines plane blowing a tire on the runway during its takeoff roll.

You can see smoke and flames in the video, and then emergency responders meeting the plane on the runway.

In a statement, American said flight 590 “experienced a mechanical issue on the runway prior to taking off.”

The FAA said the crew “reported multiple blown tires” and that they would investigate.

The airline said there were no injuries among the 174 customers and 6 crew on board. The passengers deplaned safely and were bussed to the terminal.

They have since been re-accommodated on a replacement flight from Tampa that has already departed.

“We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” said the airline in a statement.

Sources tell ABC the fire seen in the video is something that happens by design when there is a high-energy stop in order to prevent further damage and a major explosion from happening.

FLIGHTRADAR TRACK: https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/aa590#3613aebc

FAA STATEMENT:

This information is preliminary and subject to change. American Airlines Flight 590 aborted its takeoff from Tampa International Airport around 7:50 a.m. local time on Wednesday, July 10, after the crew reported multiple blown tires. Passenger deplaned on the taxiway and were bused to the terminal. The flight was headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for additional information.

AA STATEMENT:

American Airlines flight 590 with service from Tampa (TPA) to Phoenix (PHX) experienced a mechanical issue on the runway prior to taking off. Customers safely deplaned and were bussed to the terminal. We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.