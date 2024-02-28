Watch Now
WATCH: HCSO deputy rescues woman from car crash

On Feb. 26, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a car crash on Gunn Highway where a 70-year-old woman crashed her car through a fence into a heavily wooded area.
  • Deputy Dalton Bellamy helped the woman from the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.
  • The woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she has since recovered.

