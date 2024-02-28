WATCH: HCSO deputy rescues woman from car crash

- On Feb. 26, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a car crash on Gunn Highway where a 70-year-old woman crashed her car through a fence into a heavily wooded area.
- Deputy Dalton Bellamy helped the woman from the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.
- The woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she has since recovered.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 13:26:33-05
