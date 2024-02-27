Wade with stingrays at ZooTampa in new interactive habitat

TAMPA, Fla. — Stingrays will abound at ZooTampa's new interactive habitat, offering guests the opportunity to touch, feed and even wade in the water with them.

Stingray Shores is home to two species of the animal: cownose and southern. Its 30,000-gallon saltwater naturalistic pool is low enough for children to peer and reach into the water but gives the animals "rest zones" if they want to take a break.

The habitat will educate guests on environmental conservation since stingrays are becoming threatened or vulnerable to extinction.

Guests who choose to get in the water will join a guide and professional aquatics team member in the water.

The soft opening starts on Tuesday, Feb. 27.