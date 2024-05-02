Vista Del Lago estate in Tampa's Beach Park Isles could be yours for just $6.1 million

TAMPA, Fla. — If you have $6.1 million kicking around, boy, do we have the house for you!

In Tampa's lush Beach Park Isles neighborhood—next to the old Steinbrenner estate, no less—you'll find the majestic Vista Del Lago.

And that gorgeous palace is for sale through Smith & Associates Real Estate.

"This is the height of what 1920s America was like," said realtor Scott Wolfe. " The '20s were pretty crazy, so I'm sure some good times were had."

The 7,500-square-foot palace was built in 1925 by legendary party-thrower Carlotta Cuesta Kirkeby, who was born into Tampa's famous cigar family and later married a hotel magnate.

A true symbol of the Roaring '20s, Vista Del Lago was built in the lavish Spanish Mediterranean style. It features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, a bar area and a whole lot more.

But Carlotta's true brilliant touch was a majestic 66-foot Olympic-style pool, complete with an otherworldly flourish: a 3-story diving platform.

Legend has it that Hollywood's swimming star Esther Williams—aka "America's Mermaid"—showed off her aquatic skills by diving off that signature tower into the 10-foot-deep end.

If you'd like to purchase Vista Del Lago, go here.