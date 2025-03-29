Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day brings healing and hope

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services, the Vietnam Veterans of America/Chapter 787, and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County honored Vietnam Veterans to mark the end of one of America's bloodiest conflicts.

There was a time when many Vietnam Veterans would not talk about or admit they were soldiers in the Vietnam War. But, as half a century has passed, more and more soldiers are opening up.

"It's amazing, you know, to me, we didn't get the welcome home. We were probably the only group of American veterans that kind of got trashed when we came home," Vietnam Veteran Felton told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska.

Dunnehoo served in the Army in the 2nd Battalion 94th Artillery.

"But here we are today, celebrating the Vietnam veteran, which is a great thing. It's a great event, you know. And I wish we could get more people out here, more people to do this," Dunnehoo said. "It's a healing event, too. You know, the unit, obviously, and we do a reunion every year, and it's a healing event. When you go there, you talk to guys who face the same, same as you, and it's amazing to sit down and talk to them, and you feel good when you leave, you know."

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there are about 7 million living Vietnam Veterans.

"Our guys are slowly dying, and so our numbers are diminishing. As a matter of fact, this particular group, when the last man dies, the group dies," David "Popeye" Jones, a former Petty Officer in the Navy during the Vietnam War, told Paluska.

"And now, the American people, where we go, treat us with respect, not all of them," Jones said.

Jones said getting together with other veterans helps them cope with the horrors they faced.

"They're not just friends, they're brothers. It's the brotherhood, and all of them are our brotherhood. We have a thing called FBBF, Forever Brothers; Brothers Forever. It doesn't mean just Vietnam vets. That means anyone who served our country, those who are no longer with us, those who are veterans, and those who are still serving, and they are our brothers, and they will be forever," Jones said.