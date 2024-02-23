Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Video shows man shooting at teens near Spoto High School in Tampa

HCSO looking for suspect Jahfahree Prince Edwards
Surveillance video shows a man the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office identified as Jahfahree Prince Edwards shooting at teens in the area of Spoto High School in Tampa.
Shooting near Spoto High School
Posted at 2:40 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 14:40:56-05
  • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jahfahree Prince Edwards
  • He is suspected of firing his gun at a group of teens
  • The teens were down the street from Spoto High School in Tampa
  • The sheriff's office asked for the public to call (813) 247-8000 if they see Edwards
  • Video of the shooting and the suspect can be seen above
Shooting near Spoto High School
Jahfahree Prince Edwards is suspected of shooting into a group of teens near Spoto High School and is wanted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.