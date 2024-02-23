- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jahfahree Prince Edwards
- He is suspected of firing his gun at a group of teens
- The teens were down the street from Spoto High School in Tampa
- The sheriff's office asked for the public to call (813) 247-8000 if they see Edwards
- Video of the shooting and the suspect can be seen above
Video shows man shooting at teens near Spoto High School in Tampa
HCSO looking for suspect Jahfahree Prince Edwards
Posted at 2:40 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 14:40:56-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.