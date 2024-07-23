Video shows man climb from 6th floor balcony at Godfrey Hotel in Tampa to escape deputies

- Video shows man climb down Godfrey Hotel balcony attempting to escape capture from deputies.
- According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Jorge Garcia-Palacio was involved in multiple armed robberies over the past few weeks.
- Today, deputies found him at the Godfrey Hotel on Rocky Point. When they knocked on his hotel room door, he opened it. But once he saw it was deputies knocking, he quickly locked the door.
- In a video provided by HCSO, you can see Garcia-Palacio jump from the top floor balcony and descend from balcony to balcony, attempting to get away from capture.
- He was arrested and is facing multiple charges, according to HCSO.
