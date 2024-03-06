- Video from the Tampa Police Department (TPD) shows officers slowly chasing a suspect after reports he was waiving a firearm.
- Police also said the suspect was yelling that he was going to harm people, including TPD officers.
- The suspect was later arrested and charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor.
Video shows man being chased by TPD after reportedly waiving around firearm
Posted at 9:33 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 21:54:54-05
