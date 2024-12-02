VIDEO: Police look to identify woman who fired gun during fight at a New Tampa movie theater

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police released a video of a person who shot a gun into the air during a fight in a movie theater parking lot over the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to Tampa Police (TPD), a fight broke out in the parking lot of the AMC Theaters at 18002 Highwoods Preserve on Saturday (Nov. 30) around 10 p.m.

The video shows a small group fighting in the parking lot when a woman points a gun into the air and fires a single shot.

TPD looking to identify woman that shot round

No one was hit by the bullet, but three people had minor injuries as they ran from the gunfire, according to TPD.

Anyone with information is urged to contact TPD at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).