Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

VIDEO: Police look to identify woman who fired gun during fight at a New Tampa movie theater

TPD looking to identify woman that shot a round into the air of a parking lot of an AMC Theater.
Police looking for woman that shot gun into air in theater parking lot
Posted

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police released a video of a person who shot a gun into the air during a fight in a movie theater parking lot over the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to Tampa Police (TPD), a fight broke out in the parking lot of the AMC Theaters at 18002 Highwoods Preserve on Saturday (Nov. 30) around 10 p.m.

The video shows a small group fighting in the parking lot when a woman points a gun into the air and fires a single shot.

TPD looking to identify woman that shot round

No one was hit by the bullet, but three people had minor injuries as they ran from the gunfire, according to TPD.

Anyone with information is urged to contact TPD at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

This week, an unlikely partnership between a sixth-grade student and a barbecue restaurant brought Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of hurricane victims across Pasco County.

Pasco County BBQ restaurant and middle school student team up to donate 500 turkeys

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.