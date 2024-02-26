Watch Now
Video: Hillsborough Sheriff's helicopter tracks man who climbed cell tower

On February 24, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office sent a chopper to assist deputies in the 13000 block of Rhodine Road after reports that an individual was climbing a cellular tower. The person eventually came down and was arrested.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 14:52:30-05
  • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a man who climbed a cell tower on February 24
  • The man live-streamed from the top of the cell tower
  • An HCSO helicopter helped direct deputies on the ground to the man who was climbing back down the tower
  • Once he was down, he was arrested without incident

