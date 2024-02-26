- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a man who climbed a cell tower on February 24
- The man live-streamed from the top of the cell tower
- An HCSO helicopter helped direct deputies on the ground to the man who was climbing back down the tower
- Once he was down, he was arrested without incident
Video: Hillsborough Sheriff's helicopter tracks man who climbed cell tower
Posted at 2:52 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 14:52:30-05
