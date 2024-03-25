USF plans to knock down old dorms and rebuild

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The University of South Florida is addressing the need for more on-campus housing. This comes as hundreds of students are on the waitlist for university housing next fall.

USF plans to knock down the three oldest dorms on campus and rebuild new ones, creating more space for on-campus housing.

The Argos Complex consists of three dorms: the Kosovo Apartments, Beta Hall and Castor Hall. They've been around since the 1960s and have been home to about 54,000 students over the years.

“It will increase the capacity and density of this particular space by double, so it’ll add about a thousand beds to campus," Ana Hernandez with USF housing said.

The USF Board of Trustees recently approved this five-year project to redevelop the oldest dorms on campus. It will cost about $250 million, with the goal being to create more space and beds so more students can live on campus.

This all comes as the demand for university living is on the rise, Hernandez said.

“We actually went through our room selection process for this year already and are on a standby list for the fall,” Hernandez said.

She said they did a study that showed there is a demand for more than 1,200 more spaces on campus. This project aims to address that need.

Hernandez said the new buildings will create about 1,000 more spaces for students. They plan to start construction in 2025 and hope to wrap up the project by 2029.