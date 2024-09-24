USF Centre Gallery and Tampa Tunes make beautiful music together

TAMPA, Fla. — This year, the Centre Gallery on the USF Campus celebrates 40 years of student-led art by partnering with the non-profit organization Tampa Tunes.

The Centre Gallery is run by students, for students. Every semester, they usher in six new exhibits, giving everyone a chance to get their work on the wall.

“I feel honored that I get to be a part of that, and the fact that USF has let students have a way to use their voices and decide how they want an art scene to be run, I think, is really awesome,” said student Rose Knight who volunteers at the Centre Gallery.

For many of these student artists, it’s the first of what will hopefully be many more exhibits to come.

“It gives everyone a chance to get their foot into the door. Even if it is at the gallery here on campus, it's still a real place that people will come. We have a lot of artists who put their work up for sale, so it’s good for connections, and it allows them to meet other artists as well,” said Knight.

What’s extra special about their latest exhibit, Nature’s Artistry, it catches the attention of your eyes and ears, thanks to Tampa Tunes.

“Tampa Tunes is a non-profit organization seeking to find homes for used pianos that are donated,” said Alyona Garcia-Vianello. “We re-purpose them, where an artist can go in and paint whatever they want to, usually local artists is what we are trying to do, to uplift the community.”

Garcia-Vianello graduated from USF. She was honored to have the opportunity to paint the piano that will be permanently housed in the Centre Gallery.

“I think it's awesome that I graduated here, and I get to kind of leave a gift for everything USF has given me,” said Garcia-Vianello.

Like all Tampa Tunes pianos, the donated piano in the Centre Gallery is open for the public to enjoy. Student Caitlyn Deam took a break between classes to play a song.

“I remember as an undergrad I’d have to find my way into the Music College if I ever wanted to play the piano,” said Deam. “The fact that it’s so central right here in the Marshal Student Center, which is the hub for student activity, and anyone can just walk through the door, regardless if you are a student, alumni, community member, I think that’s really cool.”

For more information on Tampa Tunes, visit their website.