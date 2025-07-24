Theater group brings issues of aging and independence to center stage

TAMPA, Fla. — Every day, seniors and their families living across Tampa Bay are having to make difficult decisions when it comes to aging and independence.

Pinellas County nonprofit organization Sages Theater is helping these families by acting out solutions on stage through comedic yet informative plays.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of acting in a lot of different circumstances, but nothing like this,” said Valerie Hyman, one of several actors to take part in Sages' latest production, "Deal Maker."

“In Pinellas County, almost a third of the population is older than 65, so these are common challenges, and part of what this play does is help families know how to start the conversation,” said Hyman.

During the one-hour show, actors on-stage act out real-life scenarios facing families every day—particularly how to persuade grandpa to give up the car keys and move into assisted living.

“It’s very positive for me to possibly be able to help someone make the change that they have to make. I know it’s difficult for some people,” said actor John Segars.

“It’s so close to home because in my family, like so many families with people my age, we are facing some of this with our family members,” said Hyman.

Sages' executive director, Christine Hamacher, calls these productions “plays with purpose.”

“These plays are all meant to empower, entertain, but also educate older adults on different topics of aging and safety that people don’t like to talk about,” said Hamacher.

The crew from Sages said the best part of the experience is the feedback from the audience—that they are making a difference.

“I’ve gotten lots of comments, several of them: ‘My father did this, oh we found out, oh how long has this been going on, well for about a year.' So, it’s great to be able to influence them and to let them know these things do happen to pretty much everyone,” said Segar.

During "Deal Maker," the Sages seniors are joined by high school senior Scarlett Driver, who is honored to play the role of granddaughter.

“Most shows that I do are licensed and have been around for decades and whatnot. They are wonderful pieces. I enjoy them plenty, but they don’t necessarily have that message that really impacts lives. It’s wonderful to know that my love for art can be used for something more,” said Driver.

You can see Sages Theater’s production of "Deal Maker" in Gulfport at the Catherine Hickman Theatre on Saturday, July 26, at 2 p.m. and at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center on Saturday, August 2, at 2 p.m.

Shows are free to the public. For more information, go to sagestheater.org