Trump nominates Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister to lead DEA

WFTS
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister on Friday, December 10.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Trump made the announcement on Saturday via Truth Social and credited Chronister's work for leading the sheriff's office.

"I am pleased to nominate Sheriff Chad Chronister for Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)," Trump wrote in his post. "For over 32 years, Sheriff Chad Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and received countless commendations and awards for keeping his community SAFE."

Chronister, who has served the Tampa area for over 32 years, said he was honored by Trump's decision.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to be nominated by President [Trump] to serve as the Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation," Chronister said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Chronister's position as the DEA administrator will be a Senate-confirmed position.

The Hillsborough County sheriff will work with Attorney General Pam Bondi, who Trump selected earlier this month, to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump said he wants Chronister and Bondi to help stop the flow of illegal drugs from entering the U.S.

"As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES."

In 2017, Chronister was appointed by then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott to lead the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. He has been reelected twice by voters.

Chronister was congratulated by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody regarding his nomination to lead the DEA under Trump.

"Congratulations to my friend and my outstanding sheriff... on being appointed DEA Administrator," Moody wrote in a post on X. "Chad has fought on the frontlines of the opioid crisis, and I know his leadership and decades of experience will be invaluable as we work to combat the flow of Mexican fentanyl into our county."

Chronister attended St. Leo University where he earned his bachelor's and master's degree in science in criminal justice. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy's 260th session.

