Traffic Alert: I-75 semi-truck fire in Riverview caused traffic to be reduced to one lane southbound: HCFR

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A semi-truck fire on I-75 in the Riverview area has reduced traffic to one lane southbound.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR), a semi-truck caught fire on I-75 southbound near the Big Bend Road exit (246) just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The semi-truck driver said the truck caught fire after pulling over due to a flat tire. HCFR said that the truck was carrying eggs and they were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

HCFR advises drivers to expect significant delays in both directions of I-75 in the area for the next several hours as crews continue extinguishing hot spots.

