Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tractor-trailer overturns after losing control, spilling sod on Tampa road

sodtruck1.jpg
Florida Highway Patrol
sodtruck1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A tractor-trailer overturned after its driver lost control and spilled sod onto a Tampa road early Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 7:55 a.m., the driver, a 49-year-old Bowling Green man, was traveling north on SR-589.

sodtruck3.jpg

When he exited onto Independence Parkway, he lost control and overturned under the overpass.

The driver was uninjured during the incident.

TROPICAL STORM DEBBY
The Tampa Bay region experienced flooding, heavy rain and road closures as Debby moved through the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Debby | Video from around Tampa Bay

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.