Tractor-trailer overturns after losing control, spilling sod on Tampa road

A tractor-trailer overturned after its driver lost control and spilled sod onto a Tampa road early Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 7:55 a.m., the driver, a 49-year-old Bowling Green man, was traveling north on SR-589.

Florida Highway Patrol

When he exited onto Independence Parkway, he lost control and overturned under the overpass.

The driver was uninjured during the incident.