TPD: Multiple crashes involving flipped vehicle force closure of Courtney Campbell Causeway

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is currently on scene investigating multiple traffic crashes involving a flipped vehicle on the eastbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway, forcing those lanes to be closed.
One lane of westbound traffic on the roadway is open.
Officials ask drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The storm surge brought by Tropical Storm Debby washed away almost 100 sea turtle nests on Anna Maria Island. ABC Action News Reporter Jessica De Leon spoke to the team from Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, which has been assessing the nests to determine if they're still viable.
