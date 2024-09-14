TPD looking for suspect wanted for armed robbery of Tampa Circle K

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is looking for a suspect they say committed an armed robbery at a Tampa convenience store on August 25th.
The suspect was caught on security cameras at the Cirlce K located at 5320 North Florida Ave.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect seen in the video is being asked to call 813-231-6130 or via @crimestopperstb.
"She didn’t know what she was getting into. She didn’t know she’s signing away her property"
I-Team investigator Adam Walser is hearing from a 91-year-old Lakeland woman who signed a contract to sell her home which she says she did not understand and is now being sued.
91-year-old Florida woman could lose home after signing real estate contract she says she didn't understand