TPD looking for suspect wanted for armed robbery of Tampa Circle K

The Tampa Police Department is looking for a suspect they say committed a robbery at a Tampa convenience store.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is looking for a suspect they say committed an armed robbery at a Tampa convenience store on August 25th.

The suspect was caught on security cameras at the Cirlce K located at 5320 North Florida Ave.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect seen in the video is being asked to call 813-231-6130 or via @crimestopperstb.

