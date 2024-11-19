TPD looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

Watch Now
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and drove away early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:55 a.m. on Nov. 19, TPD responded to the area of North Orient Road and Eeast 8th Avenue after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

An investigation revealed that a man was walking north on Orient Road when a dark pickup truck hit him from behind. After the crash, the driver of the truck drove away.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Evidence shows that the pickup truck was likely a Nissan Titan, which can be seen in the video below.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to call 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). The reference case number is 2024-682278.

