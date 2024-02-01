TPD investigating fatal traffic crash on Busch Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fatal traffic crash on East Busch Boulevard between North 26th Street and North 30th Street.

The Tampa Electric Company (TECO) is also on scene as a car struck a power pole, resulting in multiple power lines down in the area.

Officials said there were other victims involved, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Westbound Busch Boulevard between N. 26th St. and N. 30th St. is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for an extended time. Drivers should find an alternative route.