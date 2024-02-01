Watch Now
TPD investigating fatal traffic crash on Busch Boulevard

Ryan Smith
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 22:36:30-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fatal traffic crash on East Busch Boulevard between North 26th Street and North 30th Street.

The Tampa Electric Company (TECO) is also on scene as a car struck a power pole, resulting in multiple power lines down in the area.

Officials said there were other victims involved, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Westbound Busch Boulevard between N. 26th St. and N. 30th St. is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for an extended time. Drivers should find an alternative route.

