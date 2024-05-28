TPD arrests mom in connection with daughter's death

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police detectives arrested a mother on Friday in connection to the death of her 18-year-old daughter.

Rotesha Silveus, 38, was charged with the murder of her daughter, Natavia Sanders, TPD said.

According to detectives, Natavia called the police in the early hours of May 11th, saying that she "just woke up from being passed out" after her mother had strangled her. The call then disconnected.

Officers made it to the residence and met Silveus, who was reportedly not cooperating. Officers then located Natavia inside the home and began doing CPR before she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Natavia died from her injuries on May 13th.

Silveus was arrested and taken to Orient Road Jail. She was charged with resisting an officer with violence and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Her charges were later upgraded to first-degree murder after the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Natavia's death a homicide.