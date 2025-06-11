TPA grounded flights as storms moved across Florida

Heavy thunderstorms caused a ground stop at Tampa International Airport (TPA) on Wednesday.

According to the FAA's website, a ground stop was issued for TPA from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Intense storms moved across the area, bringing heavy rain and street flooding in some areas.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said afternoon storms will return tomorrow as we are now in the rainy season.

