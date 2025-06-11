Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

TPA grounded flights as storms moved across Florida

Travel Delays TPA
WFTS
Travel Delays TPA
Posted
and last updated

Heavy thunderstorms caused a ground stop at Tampa International Airport (TPA) on Wednesday.

According to the FAA's website, a ground stop was issued for TPA from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Intense storms moved across the area, bringing heavy rain and street flooding in some areas.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said afternoon storms will return tomorrow as we are now in the rainy season.

Track storms as they go across the area with our live radar.

Pasco County woman trying to rebuild mobile home after hurricanes

"I cried, of course, because I've worked very hard getting it nice, which has been difficult for me since I lost my husband and being alone,” Kelly Welty said.
Welty's mobile home lost its roof during Hurricane Milton. She said it was the only one in the Buena Vista community to get totaled by a tornado.

Homeowner frustrated with FEMA process

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.