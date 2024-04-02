Thousands of rubber ducks to race down Hillsborough River for Tampa Kiwanis Club

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend, 12,000 rubber ducks will race down the Hillsborough River as part of the Kiwanis Club of Tampa's annual incredible duck race.

Each duck costs $5, and funds go to help kids in Hillsborough County.

One of the big projects volunteers are working on right now is more storybook walks at parks.

"We do all sorts of programs for children here in the Tampa community. We do residential accessibility ramps for people with wheelchair-bound family members, a big Christmas party every year," said Amanda Malinowski with the Kiwanis Club of Tampa. "But our newest project is our quantum story walk that we're featuring here today, where we display a picture book along the walking trails so kids can work on their literacy skills in a fun way."

They have 1,000 ducks left to sell. Just click here to get yours.

The first duck that crosses the finish line wins $5,000 and various other prizes for its sponsor.

You can also go watch it in person this Saturday at Curtis Hixon Park at 10 a.m.