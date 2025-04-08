The Straz Center for the Performing Arts celebrates its $80 million expansion project

TAMPA, Fla. — The Straz Center for the Performing Arts held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday to celebrate its $80 million expansion project.

The ceremony included officials with the Straz Center, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Hillsborough County Commissioner Hary Cohen, Tampa City Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson, and representatives from the design firm DLR Group.

Greg Holland, President and CEO of the Straz Center, said the project includes a new hospitality building with a new restaurant and a rooftop bar.

The plans also include expanding education space.

"We're building a new education building. We already have the Patel Conservatory. This new building will add 30% space to our education program not only for dance theater and music but also for our military veterans programs, arts and healing, and community engagement," said Holland.

The majority of the project is funded by private donors and organizations, according to Holland.

Plans also include an indoor/outdoor terrace that wraps around the building, renovated lobbies, and an outdoor stage facing the Tampa River Walk.

Holland said construction started two weeks ago.

"One of the things we're most excited about with this expansion is that we'll have more areas for free performances. The Straz Center already has the Riverwalk stage, which has free performances and did until we started rebuilding a couple of weeks ago. We'll have new covered areas where artists can come perform free of charge for audiences, said Holland.

The project includes 60% new construction and 40% renovated space.

Construction is expected to last for two years, with a completion date set for mid-2027.

Holland said the Tampa Riverwalk and the performing arts center will remain open during construction.

"We’re going to continue with everything we do, all of our productions, the opera, dance. We’ll continue with education programs during the school year and, of course, our giant summer camps during the summer," said Holland.