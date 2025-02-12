Watch Now
The Lumineers announce Tampa stop during upcoming tour

The Lumineers
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers performs at the Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium Ground on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
The Lumineers
TAMPA, Fla. — Maybe social media was right about the twee aesthetic of the 2010s making a comeback: The Lumineers are hitting the road.

The alternative folk band announced the "Automatic 2025 World Tour" on Wednesday. The Lumineers will take the stage at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Oct. 8.

Joined by special guest Chance Pea, the tour is a celebration of their latest album, "Automatic," which will be available on Friday, Feb. 14. Their last tour was in 2022.

General sale tickets begin Friday, Feb. 21, at 10:00 a.m.

The band rose to popularity in 2012 with the release of their single "Ho Hey," remaining in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks. They were also nominated for "Best New Artist" and "Best Americana Album" at the 2013 Grammy Awards.


