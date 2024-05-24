The Florida Aquarium in downtown Tampa debuts new bird show 'Feathers in Flight'

Watch Now
TAMPA, Fla. — This summer, the Florida Aquarium in downtown Tampa is going to the birds.

A brand-new 30-minute live show, "Feathers in Flight," will be hosted by legendary avian conservationist Joe "the Birdman" Krathwohl and will feature yellow-nape amazons, black vultures, a bateleur eagle, and more.

The entertaining show also delivers an Earth-friendly message about helping our environment and all the creatures great and flying who live in it.

"Feathers in Flight" is included with general admission.

For more on the Florida Aquarium, go here.


