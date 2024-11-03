Teenager fatally stabbed at apartment complex: HCSO

A teenager was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning at a Tampa apartment complex, authorities said.

At about 2:20 a.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Northgreen at Carrollwood Apartments, located at Northgreen Avenue in Tampa, for reports of the stabbing.

When they arrived, deputies found a male, 19, with apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an active investigation.