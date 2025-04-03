Watch Now
Teen seriously injured after struck by car in Downtown Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating a crash after a teen was hit by a car in Downtown Tampa Wednesday evening.

On April 2, police said a 17-year-old boy was hit by a Mercedes on Cass Street Bridge in Downtown Tampa. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates that speed or impairment were not contributing factors in the crash. The driver of the Mercedes stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.

