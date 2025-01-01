Watch Now
Teen injured in Tampa shooting: Second shooting incident involving teens this New Year

TAMPA, Fla — A teen was injured in a shooting in Tampa; this is the second shooting involving a teen in the New Year.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), officers were called to the 1800 block of 28th Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found a 15-year-old outside a home shot.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to TPD.

Police do not believe the shooting was random and are interviewing witnesses and looking for possible video of the incident.

This is the second shooting in Tampa involving a teen in the New Year. A teen was found shot downtown around 1 a.m. Officials have not announced arrests in either incident.

