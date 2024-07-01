Teen injured during dispute at Tampa apartments: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A teenager was injured after shots were fired during a dispute at a Tampa apartment complex on Monday.
The Tampa Police Department said the shooting occurred when a group of teenagers got into an argument at the Brandywine Apartments on North 40th Street.
When the dispute escalated, police said shots were fired. A 16-year-old was injured when he fell and hit his head. Police said the boy ran to Williams Park, where his family members were.
The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still actively investigating the incident and trying to find all parties involved.
